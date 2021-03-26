The Union has been waiting a long time with the chancellor candidate freestyle. Now she is falling into a remarkable crisis. It will be uncomfortable for Armin Laschet and Markus Söder – new signals are emanating from the CDU.

Half a year before the federal election in 2021, the Union is still looking for its candidate for chancellor.

It should be decided by Whitsun at the latest between CDU boss Armin Laschet and his CSU counterpart Markus Söder.

But just in time for the election of the candidates, the sister parties are deep in crisis after the mask affair and corona misery. Both Laschet and Söder could already suffer political damage.

Munich / Berlin – Criticism of the mode of the corona summit has been around for a long time. Not constitutionally legitimized, hardly transparent, inefficient, hardly any influence for parliaments. The group of Chancellor and State Heads has apparently been living quite well with these problems – in any case, the “MPKs” are still the means of choice even after one year of Corona. For now, at least.

But the most recent round presented at least the CDU and CSU with a new and, from the party point of view, particularly explosive problem in the year of the federal election: the resolutions and their consequences became embarrassing. And of course, it wasn’t just the Chancellor, who later assumed responsibility, who caught it in reality. But also Armin Laschet and Markus Söder – and thus both chancellor hopes of the Union.

The risk for the Union parties is obvious: If the turnaround does not come soon – and it seems possible that spring will not do it this time – then the corona misery will damage both party leaders. Evidence can already be made out. And that, of all days, before the period for finding the chancellor candidate begins: Easter to Pentecost.

Chancellor candidate search six months before the election: Söder and Laschet have to put up with questions

Some observers found the Chancellor’s “mea culpa” unprecedented after the withdrawal of the heavily controversial “Easter rest”. But of course there was also party political calculation behind the move. Angela Merkel will want to end her chancellorship successfully. But she also knows that her party has far more to lose. A good reason to take the Prime Ministers, including Laschet – and Söder – out of the line of fire if possible.

That only worked to a limited extent. “Today I ask myself what political influence and what weight the two potential chancellor candidates of the CDU and CSU brought into the talks last night?” Tweeted FDP leader Christian Lindner on Tuesday morning. The answer could be distilled out, at least roughly, from the extensive information gathered from the summit round. And it wasn’t particularly flattering.

Chancellor question: lax under pressure – wait and see as the top priority?

Laschet, for example, advanced in a report by Mirror especially as a brake in the field of vision. He is said to have ironed out an attempt by his party friend Reiner Haseloff for stricter home office rules. “We can’t get the numbers down if the economy doesn’t follow suit,” Saxony-Anhalt’s head of state Haseloff is said to have said. Laschet then reminded that it was the line of the Union countries not to regulate anything by regulation, but to wait – “wait”, a sensitive keyword after a year of pandemic.

This may also have led Merkel to later desperately seek “a measure”. In any case, Laschet’s quote received some attention in social networks – and Berlin is now the first country to single-handedly plan a rule. “Armin Laschet is a very dangerous man,” tweeted journalist and author Friedemann Karig. What is meant is the tendency to wait and see.

Video: The Chancellor – in office for 16 years

Markus Söder: Summit failure at an inopportune time – “Team Vernunft” reaps outrage on Facebook

But Söder is also in the middle of the corona misery – even within the party there was apparently little trouble at first. A report from Süddeutsche Zeitung According to him, he conferred with the Chancellor, MPK Chairman Michael Müller and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Chancellery, while the rest of the group – including Laschet – waited for hours for the summit to continue. So Söder will not be able to claim that he only heard about the doomed “rest period” idea shortly before midnight, as Bodo Ramelow (Linke) did.

Markus Söder in the Chancellery – the most recent summit also ended with a flop for the CSU boss. © Stefan Boness / Ipon / imago-images.de

The morning after the summit, the CSU celebrates the results for the first time a Facebook post. In the picture: Markus Söder and Angela Merkel. In addition the words: “Clear line, clear course: team caution has prevailed”. Like Laschet, Söder later shared responsibility for the decision. So the alliance with Merkel held. But anger and malice were great on Facebook. There were a good 6,500 reactions – including about 1,000 thumbs up, 1,500 laughter and almost 4,000 anger emojis. Judging by the comments, the anger by no means only came from the lateral thinker camp.

Union in the survey low: Laschet reaps criticism from the base – Corona management a main reason

After further survey failures, everyone in the Union is now alarmed. Not only since the summit is the search for ideas above all else. “This was a bad week for the Union,” said Söder on Friday. For a successful election, the Union must send out “new signals”, explained the CSU boss – who had already called for long-term concepts weeks ago. As a second priority after the fight against corona. Whether that will be enough in time now seems open again.

Another small message from Friday could show that the situation is also serious for Laschet: Several CDU district chairmen had advised Laschet to run for chancellor during a conversation on Thursday evening because he had “the right profile, experience and ability to lead” bring with me, reached the public from participant circles. Although it would normally be little more than a side note that the CDU base wants to see their party leader in the Chancellery. The real news is different.

Because some district chairmen made according to information from the news agency AFP vented their displeasure and addressed the bad mood at the party base. The opinion is shaped by the negative public perception of the management of the corona policy in the past few weeks. The criticism is mainly based on the lack of vaccine and the test strategy in the countries.

Chancellor candidate wanted: Remarkable signals from the CDU – “If Armin Laschet …”

But the first more prominent CDU politicians are already putting pressure on them quite openly. “The question of the candidate for chancellor is open. Both can do it, ”said Carsten Linnemann, representative of the CDU economic wing, the mirror – that alone is a quite remarkable announcement from the mouth of a Christian Democrat. Anyone who wanted could also interpret a small ultimatum to Laschet in Linnemann’s statements: “If Armin Laschet goes on the offensive with future issues in the next few weeks, he has the best chances as CDU boss in my eyes,” he said. The “if” should be taken seriously.

According to reports, a few days ago there was an uproar at an internal CDU office. Friedrich Merz was also involved at the time. The old-school conservative, who failed several times in reaching for the party chairmanship, will no longer intervene in the race for chancellor as far as humanly possible. But he is already playing one trump card with joy – he has nothing to do with the Corona misery. (fn with material from AFP)

