Annalena Baerbock is the top candidate of the Greens in the federal election. This is what your competitors say about the candidate for chancellorship.

Munich – The internal party battles over the K question are fought. Now the big advertising begins. At least in long-distance duels. The head-to-head discussions will only take place in a few months, but of course the candidates are already feeling their way through the media. And send a wink or two to the competition.

Annalena Baerbock (Greens): Favorite poll for K-Question – that’s what the Chancellor candidates say

Due to her excellent polls, Green candidate Annalena Baerbock receives special attention. The fact that she has prevailed internally against the also very popular Robert Habeck brings her even more into focus. As the first green candidate for chancellor, Baerbock would be in the media focus anyway.

Your opponents in the upcoming federal election are Armin Laschet (CDU) and Olaf Scholz (SPD). Other parties have not named a top candidate. You – and those who would like to have competed themselves – will of course be asked again and again about Baerbock. Some points of view can already be recognized more or less directly.

Markus Söder (CSU): “Greens are more exciting” – Bavaria’s Prime Minister raves about black and green

“I take Ms. Baerbock’s fresh and modern candidacy very seriously,” says Markus Söder (CSU) in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung. He expects a three-way battle between her, Olaf Scholz and Armin Laschet and adds: “Many in the Union have not yet understood that it will be an election campaign like we have never seen it before.”

Bavaria’s Prime Minister sticks to soft tones. Annalena Baerbock has no government experience, but life experience. In addition, the model with a young candidate has already been very successful in Finland, Denmark and New Zealand.

So successful that it makes the Greens the coalition partner of the Union? Söder is almost ready for negotiations here. “Of course the FDP would be the easier partner. But the greens are the more exciting. The big questions could be better solved together. ”Which parties are allowed to deal with the formation of a government is of course still in the stars.

Olaf Scholz (SPD): Point against Baerbock and Habeck – “I am the candidate for chancellor who …”

The SPD would probably love to do that again. However, the signs for this are currently not optimal. Olaf Scholz talks to the Picture on sunday on the offensive. With an indirect – but sharp – point against Baerbock and Habeck.

“I am the candidate for chancellor who has the necessary experience and knowledge for this task. That differentiates me from my competitors, ”Scholz shoots. The election campaign argument “experience” goes unequivocally in the direction of the Greens.

She also notices that picture-Editorial and hooks: “Annalena Baerbock, who has no government experience, is not allowed to become Chancellor according to her logic?” The voters would certainly think twice about that and decide in the end, Scholz evades.

Armin Laschet (CDU): “She talks, I act” – Union candidate unusually sharp-tongued

“She talks, I act,” Armin Laschet speaks to SZ directly through his competitor, “Facts are stronger than demands.” Unusually clear edge from the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister. “Experience in government is definitely an advantage, as history has shown,” Laschet also adds to the “experience” argument.

The Greens are undoubtedly the greatest challenger, he admits, but criticizes: “That is also because they have not co-governed at the federal level for 16 years and have not had to prove anything. You can therefore not see your deficits so clearly. At the moment, the Greens in the federal government may seem sympathetic – but in terms of content they have little to offer. ”Laschet only mentions the FDP as a favorite coalition partner.

Friedrich Merz (CDU): Baerbock is a “very serious opponent” – but Laschet advisor is also critical

If Friedrich Merz were a candidate for chancellor, he would probably be the most contrary alternative to Annalena Baerbock. “The lack of professional and government experience simply speaks against them,” he switched in mirror-Interview in the election campaign. After all, he’s on the Laschet campaign team. And speaks for his party: “Ms. Baerbock is a very serious opponent for us.”