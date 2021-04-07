The time window for clarifying the K question is now open. But things are fermenting in the CDU. A new approach could open up opportunities for Markus Söder – just like Franz-Josef Strauss once did.

Between Easter and Pentecost, the CDU and CSU want to clarify the chancellor question.

Markus Söder continues to lead in the polls, but competitor Armin Laschet is also going on the offensive.

A decision is apparently not yet in sight – there is a new advance from the CDU.

With our new politics newsletter you will always be kept up to date on the K-question.

Berlin / Munich – Easter is over – according to plans that have been confirmed several times by the highest authorities now the time window for the free choice of the Union Chancellor candidate opened. The battle for the chancellery seems to have begun. But for now there is no decision on the question of “Laschet or Söder?” In sight.

On the contrary: In the CDU, new proposals for the procedure are coming up right now – some members of the Christian Democrats want to clarify the K question more publicly: Through the Bundestag faction, this is particularly explosive for CDU leader Armin Laschet. The traditional arithmetic of power among the sister parties speaks for him. The polls don’t. And there is also rumbling at the base. So far, lesser-known elected officials have mainly spoken out in favor of a decision by the parliamentary group. But the verbal pressure is increased: There is already talk of a threatening “dislocation”.

Chancellor question: new chance for Söder? CDU MPs put pressure – and warn of “dislocations in the back room”

Such an important decision should actually be made through a vote of the members, said the CDU member of the Bundestag Michael von Abercron mirror. “Because this is probably no longer possible for both parties in the short term and is at least unclear under the statutes, a vote on the opinion of the entire CDU / CDU parliamentary group would certainly be more transparent and less arbitrary.”

The MP Stefan Sauer (CDU) also speaks out in favor of a vote: “Politics is experienced very differently in the 299 constituencies. The parliamentary group is therefore a good sounding board when it comes to describing the mood in the country and making personnel decisions, ”Sauer told the magazine.

The clearly conservative CDU member of the Bundestag, Sylvia Pantel, told the news magazine that a modern party would not fit “disguising the candidate in the back room”. If a member survey is not possible, “then at least the parliamentary group should have a say”.

Söder or Laschet: CDU people direct demand to Brinkhaus – Franz-Josef Strauss again a role model?

MPs Andreas Mattfeldt and Johannes Selle (both CDU) also support a survey of the parliamentary group. The CDU member Klaus-Peter Willsch called on the parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus to “demand a decisive role for the parliamentary group in the selection of the top candidates”. Hamburg’s CDU leader Christoph Ploß and MP Astrit Mannes initially rejected a vote in the parliamentary group. Brinkhaus was recently brought into play as a possible candidate.

And the CSU? Söder’s party does not sound averse: State group leader Alexander Dobrindt also called for the parliamentary group to be taken into account when clarifying the K question. “The candidate for chancellor cannot be identified in the back room or at the breakfast table,” said Dobrindt picture. “The members of the Bundestag have a considerable say in our joint parliamentary group.” Meanwhile, more and more CDU politicians are taking a clear stance on their favorite.

The model for the proposal for a vote in the group is, according to the report of the mirror Franz Josef Strauss’s candidate for chancellor in 1979. The CSU man prevailed against the Lower Saxony Prime Minister Ernst Albrecht, supported by Helmut Kohl, with 135 to 102 votes.

The Union with Strauss then lost the Bundestag election to Helmut Schmidt’s SPD – a defeat that continues to have an impact today. Especially in the debates whether a CSU politician should be sent into the race with Söder. The CSU boss himself has not yet made any such request. First of all, he wants to involve Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) in the decision. (fn / AFP)

Also interesting: Söder has to decide NOW – otherwise the Union and the country will suffer, comments Mercury-Editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

List of rubric lists: © Ralph Sondermann / imago-images.de