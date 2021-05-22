D.he designated green candidate for Chancellor Annalena Baerbock pays taxes on the special payments that have recently become public, according to her party. “Ms. Baerbock shows these special payments properly to the tax office and pays taxes on them,” said a spokeswoman for the German press agency on Saturday.

On Wednesday it became known that Baerbock had reported extra payments of more than 25,000 euros to the Bundestag administration, which she had received from her own party in recent years as federal chairwoman. The majority was made up of Christmas bonuses. However, this also included a corona-related special payment from December 2020 in the amount of 1500 euros.

This special payment is actually intended for employees as an addition to their wages. Reported about it the Bild newspaper on Saturday. As party leader, Baerbock does not receive any salary from her party because she also receives an income as a member of the Bundestag.

“All special payments that the federal office pays to Ms. Baerbock are reported by the accounting department of the office to the social security agencies and the tax office,” explained the spokeswoman. “Ms. Baerbock has already submitted the corona-related special payment with all other tax documents to her tax advisor for the 2020 tax return in order to tax it as part of her income tax return.” The bookkeeping had booked the payment as “tax-free”. However, Baerbock does not make use of this tax exemption.