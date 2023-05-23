Home page politics

Mark Stoffers

Chancellor Scholz does not have a very positive opinion of the climate stickers.

During a visit to a school in Brandenburg, Olaf Scholz has clear words for the climate activists. The Chancellor clearly reprimands the actions of the climate stickers.

Munich – Climate activists regularly paralyze traffic in Germany, want to draw attention to climate change with their actions, and groups like the “Last Generation” regularly cause displeasure. Drivers in particular are running out of patience. So far, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has held back in public discourse with his statements about the actions of the climate adhesives, but now even the Chancellor expressed clear criticism of the actions in a public appearance.

The reason was probably another protest action in which a climate activist from the “last generation” ran onto the grounds of the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe. The curious thing about the action: the activist wore an Olaf Scholz mask in front of his face.

Chancellor Scholz shares against climate glue: “I think it’s completely crazy”

During a visit to a Brandenburg school, the chancellor found clear words about what he thought of the climate stickers and their actions. “I think it’s completely crazy to somehow stick to a picture or on the street,” said Scholz in Kleinmachnow, Brandenburg.

In fact, the chancellor warned that the climate activists’ protests might be misguided. “I have the impression that this does not help anyone to change their mind, but above all annoys everyone,” Scholz continued when he visited the Eigenherd School in Brandenburg on the occasion of the EU Project Day 2023, which was based on an initiative of the German EU Council Presidency.

Scholz on the actions of climate activists: “I don’t think that will help”

Only in the past few days have there been increasing clashes between activists and angry citizens. In Berlin there were kicks and punches for climate glue, while more A car driver doused climate activists with a liquid were.

While the Chancellor does not consider the form of the protest to be very effective, Scholz thinks it is perfectly fine to organize rallies, demonstrate and stand up for your goals. “But this is an action that I believe will not help,” continued the Chancellor, referring to the so-called climate stickers.

Chancellor Scholz criticizes climate glue: Actions by climate glue are likely to continue abruptly

The future will have to show whether Chancellor Scholz’s criticism of the climate stickers will fall on sympathetic ears. But the past few weeks and months have shown that groups like the “Last Generation” continued to stick to their goals, even if they want to use methods like the “concrete hands” in a more targeted manner in the future.

In any case, the groups are effective in the media, whether it is a pyro action by activists in the Adlon in Berlin or the Italian “Last Generation”, which launched a paint attack on the Trevi Fountain in Rome.