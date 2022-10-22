Bundescancer Olaf Scholz (SPD) congratulated the new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on taking office. “Congratulazioni, Giorgia Meloni,” Scholz wrote on Saturday evening using the Italian word for “congratulations” on Twitter. He is looking forward to “continuing to work closely with Italy in the EU, NATO and G7,” added the Chancellor. At the same time, Scholz thanked the previous Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi for “the good German-Italian partnership in recent years”.

Previously, top representatives of the EU and NATO had offered the ultra-right Italian head of government cooperation. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a Twitter message that she was looking forward to “constructive cooperation” with the new government in Rome.

“I look forward to working with you”

Von der Leyen later also phoned Meloni. The head of the commission then described the conversation as “good”. Von der Leyen added: “We will work together to address the critical challenges of our time, from Ukraine to energy.”

EU Council President Charles Michel also called on Meloni to cooperate: “Let us work together for the benefit of Italy and the EU.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter to Melonis: “Italy is a founding member of NATO, is committed to the transatlantic connection and makes strong contributions to our security in a world that has become more dangerous. I look forward to working with you.”







The leader of the ultra-right Fratelli d’Italia (FDI) took her oath of office as prime minister on Saturday. She promised that under her leadership, Italy would remain “fully and head held high” a part of Europe and NATO.

However, there are considerable doubts about the loyalty of the right-wing government led by Meloni to the EU and NATO. Meloni’s coalition partners Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi have repeatedly made friendly comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Meloni, meanwhile, has taken a clear stance against Russia’s aggressive war in Ukraine – a commitment she reiterated on Saturday in response to a congratulatory message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Italy is on the side of “the brave people of Ukraine who are fighting for their freedom and a just peace,” the 45-year-old tweeted.

On Sunday, Meloni will formally take over from Draghi. The handover ceremony will take place at the seat of government, the Palazzo Chigi in Rome (10.30 a.m.). Meloni will then chair the first cabinet meeting of her government. The 45-year-old has led Italy’s right-wing government since 1946.