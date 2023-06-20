Home page politics

From: Julia Schöneseiffen

Split

In the CDU, a power struggle between Friedrich Merz and Hendrik Wüst seems to have flared up over the chancellor question. Union colleagues are now joining the debate.

Berlin – Speculations have been circulating since the weekend about a possible dispute between the CDU politicians Friedrich Merz and Hendrik Wüst about the Union’s chancellor candidacy in the next federal election.

In an interview on the ZDF program “Berlin direct” Merz shared against the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Wüst. When asked about Wüst’s possible candidacy for chancellor, Merz said: “If we had state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia today, the AfD would be almost as strong as in the federal government.”

K question of the Union: Merz shoots against Wüst

And further: “The dissatisfaction, also in the federal states, also unfortunately in North Rhine-Westphalia, where I come from, with the state government is almost as great as with the federal government. And that shows us one thing: We are dealing with a critical escalation in our democracy.”

This point from Merz against Wüst was an interview by Hendrik Wüst with the Rheinische Post preceded. In this, the Prime Minister replied to the question of whether he was aiming for a chancellor candidacy: “My tasks are currently in North Rhine-Westphalia.” As Wüst defines “currently”, he does not say when asked: “All questions that go beyond that are neither in my party is still in Germany.”

Friedrich Merz shares the K question against Hendrik Wüst. (Archive photo) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Union intervenes in the personnel debate: “Take less care of yourself”

Thorsten Frei (parliamentary manager of the Union faction around the Bundestag) and Alexander Dobrindt (CSU regional group head) are now also joining in the debate on the chancellor question. Frei urgently advises against personal discussions about the chancellor candidacy at this point in time. And for Dobrindt, the time to make a decision is not right now either.

One is in the middle of the legislative period and currently has other issues and tasks, said Frei. The Union was “well advised to concentrate on good opposition politics”. Clarity is needed in the positions of the CDU. But you also have to credibly convey that you are able to implement them in the end. “Voters appreciate it when they know where they stand.”

For Dobrindt, a change in policy can only succeed under Union leadership. Everyone is urged to refrain from such a discussion. The aim is to replace the traffic light government. He advises to deal with the content of the policy of the federal government, “and to deal less with oneself”. (jsch/dpa)