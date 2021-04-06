Members of the Bundestag from Baden-Württemberg have taken a position: The signs are growing that Markus Söder should fill the office of Federal Chancellor for the Union.

Stuttgart – Who will be the Union’s candidate for chancellor in 2021? There is a clear tendency that is continuously fueled: Markus Söder. In the debate about the decision between the Bavarian Prime Minister and competitor Armin Laschet, seven CDU members of the Bundestag from Baden-Württemberg have now jointly spoken out in favor of CSU boss Söder *.

The 54-year-old enjoys great trust in large parts of the German population and would therefore represent a “powerful and promising candidate for Chancellor for the entire Union”, the Union politicians in the Stuttgart news and the Stuttgart newspaper quoted.

Markus Söder or Armin Laschet? CDU politicians in Baden-Württemberg take a stand

In the jointly written paper, emphasis is placed on the fact that Laschet (North Rhine-Westphalia), as chairman of the CDU *, has “a special responsibility for the entire Union in Germany”. It is therefore important to the signatories that their advance should not damage the new CDU chairman * and his role within the party. Another statement in the letter: “This also includes that personal ambitions for the candidacy for chancellor must be postponed if it is evident that someone else has a higher level of acceptance among the population.”

The question about the Union’s candidate for chancellor: Armin Laschet or Markus Söder? © Malte Ossowski / SVEN SIMON / imago-images

Chancellor candidate of the Union: parliamentary group colleagues decide differently than CDU country chief

Interestingly, the CDU state head of Baden-Württemberg, Thomas Strobl, recently spoke out in favor of Armin Laschet as the Union’s candidate for chancellor. The group colleagues let us know, however, that the appeal would not be directed against him either. According to the newspapers, the MPs are: Marc Biadacz, Michael Donth, Markus Grübel, Ronja Kemmer, Karin Maag, Matern von Marschall and Alexander Throm. Constituency candidate Yannick Bury is also involved.

Some CDU members of the Bundestag * had already spoken out in favor of Markus Söder as the Union’s candidate for chancellor. This decision should actually be clarified by Pentecost 2021 (23 May). However, Maag told the newspapers that the Union could not wait that long and regulate the candidacy “promptly”.

The CDU will also be allowed to co-govern in Baden-Württemberg in the future. It is questionable whether the little Stuttgart Easter miracle will save the beleaguered CDU leader from being candidate for chancellor. A comment*.

