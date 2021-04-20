ofJosef Forster shut down

Armin Laschet answers questions in the ZDF interview. Previously, he had won the struggle for the candidacy for chancellor against Bavaria’s Prime Minister Söder. News ticker.

Armin Laschet is now the Union parliamentary group’s candidate for chancellor.

The CDU chairman is available to answer questions in the ZDF interview.

An ARD talk at 8:15 p.m. will follow.

The live ticker is continuously updated.

Update from April 20, 6:35 p.m .: There are eight days of open power struggle between the CDU and CSU, from which Armin Laschet emerged as the winner. On the question in the ZDF interview (see first report)Laschet replied: “I believe that the CDU and CSU are closely related in terms of content, as they have not been for a long time.” The CDU is “not divided,” explains the party leader.

First report from April 20th: Berlin / Munich – The Union has had turbulent days. The open power struggle between Chancellor candidates Markus Söder and Armin Laschet put the sister parties to the acid test. Ultimately, the Bavarian Prime Minister gave in, and the CDU chose its chairman Laschet as candidate for chancellor. With the words “the die has been cast”, Markus Söder announced his retirement a few hours earlier.

Now the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister is supposed to lead the ailing Union faction out of the polls. Most recently, the CDU / CSU association achieved historically poor poll numbers, which should cause concern in the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus with regard to the federal elections in September. Now Armin Laschet faces a conversation with ZDF editor-in-chief Peter Frey and ZDF deputy editor-in-chief Bettina Schausten. The interview in the early evening can be found in the media library and will be broadcast on TV at 7:20 pm. An interview with Laschet can also be seen on ARD at 8:15 p.m.

Armin Laschet named the Union’s candidate for chancellor – Söder gives in

In a digital special meeting of the CDU board on Tuesday night 31 of 46 voting board members had secretly pleaded for their own party chairman (77.5 percent), only 9 voted for Söder (22.5 percent), 6 abstained ( percentage not evaluated according to CDU rules). This was preceded by a six-hour debate in which supporters for Laschet and Söder clashed.

Söder had announced that he would accept any decision by the federal executive board. Although he repeated this on Tuesday, he did not miss the opportunity to address current surveys. After the friction within the faction, Armin Laschet was out on Tuesday after reconciliation. He thanked Markus Söder and the CSU “for the good, fair treatment in a very far-reaching decision, including a very personal decision”. In these, the Bavarian is clearly ahead of Armin Laschet.

The CDU leader will be busy in the coming weeks and months until the federal election to change the mindset in the Federal Republic. Especially since the Greens, with Annalena Baerbock, proclaimed their candidates for chancellor – without fighting an open power struggle. Now he has to find a way how the Union candidate wants to lead his parliamentary group out of the polls and increase his own popularity. * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.