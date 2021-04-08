Baerbock versus Habeck: The Greens want to clarify the K question quickly. But the 40-year-old has an advantage. The quota for women could help her to run for chancellor.

Hamburg – One day after the announcement of an imminent preliminary decision on the K question, the Greens’ personnel debate has reignited. Former MEP Daniel Cohn-Bendit, for example, clearly spoke out in favor of Parrteichef Robert Habeck as the party’s top candidate. Habeck is the “better candidate for chancellor”, wrote the Green in an article for the weekly newspaper “Die Zeit”.

On Wednesday, the party's management announced the date for the nomination. So he wants Federal Executive Committee to make a recommendation on April 19, 2021. In addition to Habeck, you can also choose from the co-chair Annalena Baerbock. According to the green self-image, it would even have exceeded that laid down in the party statutes Women's quota a kind of first access right to the post.