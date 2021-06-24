OfPatrick Mayer shut down

Sophia Thomalla is considered a fan of Angela Merkel, but a critic of CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet. Now it comes to a meeting.

Munich / Düsseldorf – “I said yes, that I’m not really a big Armin Laschet fan so far.” Clear words. They come from actress Sophia Thomalla, who is considered a critic of CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet. The 31-year-old is not just any reminder before the federal election in 2021, after all, she has been a member of the CDU for ten years.

Sophia Thomalla meets Armin Laschet: CDU candidate for chancellor is confronted with critic

And: Sophia Thomalla is a self-declared fan of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). “It’s a matter of honor. You (Angela Merkel, Note d. Red.) is one of the strongest and brightest women I know. Especially during the refugee crisis, she has shown how you can solve such a big task with calm and, above all, humanity, ”said Thomalla about the German head of government before the 2017 federal election Picture: “After my last interview (in Stern, Note d. Red.) someone called me from the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus and asked if I could support Merkel in the election campaign. Of course I accepted immediately. “

The well-known model praised the fact that Merkel was “absolutely free of scandals”. CDU boss Armin Laschet, on the other hand, has so far seen her rather critically. “I was never the biggest Armin Laschet fan and I am not now after the confusion of the chancellor candidate”, had Thomalla said in April, when the K question the Union * at times split.

Sophia Thomalla meets Armin Laschet: Merkel fan discusses with CDU candidate for chancellor

As a reminder: Laschet and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) had been wrestling for days about who would now be the candidate for Chancellor against the Green top candidate Annalena Baerbock in the federal election in 2021 for the two sister parties.

The choice fell on the 60-year-old Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia. Who meets Thomalla this Friday (June 25), visible to all on Facebook live, as the actress (Der Bergdoktor, Betonrausch) announced on social media – including Instagram. At 7 pm it starts. Thomalla also wrote: “I also said that I would like to be taught better … Therefore, I am happy to accept the invitation from Chancellor candidate and Prime Minister Armin Laschet.” (pm) *ruhr24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA