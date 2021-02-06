R.Obert Habeck goes to the Chancellery. No appointment with the Chancellor, just a walk. It is cold. From the headquarters of the Greens he takes the route to the main train station, where he turns, and then the Chancellery is across the Spree. Habeck has no hat or gloves, his jacket is thin. He speaks fast, he walks fast, and he blows his fists.

Konrad Schuller Political correspondent for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

The chairman of the Greens gives interviews and shows himself in photos: close to the wind, preferably in the sea spray. Or with horses on Instagram. There he is sitting on the floor and their snouts come very close to his ear. Deep looks, a smile into the animal kingdom. “It’s as close to magic as you can get,” writes Habeck. And adds: Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther was also there. It’s from the CDU.

The message: The guy can take the wind and can with everyone. Habeck wrote down this credo again and again: Be weatherproof in what you want or what you refuse, but “don’t stop talking to each other”. Conduct a dialogue “without imposing a form or identity on others”. Even if someone chooses AfD, always keep in mind that it could be “their own mother”.

Go where it hurts

That is his method, say his friends. Andreas Tietze, for example. He is one of the Greens in the Kiel state parliament and has followed Habeck’s rise in Schleswig Holstein: 2004 state chairman, 2012 minister under Torsten Albig of the SPD, 2017 co-founder of a Jamaica coalition with the CDU and FDP. From the very beginning, says Tietze, Habeck had pestered his Greens with the demand to finally go where there was a headwind. To the country women, to the farmers’ association, out to the village inn, “where things were sometimes hostile”. Right up to the pain limit.

“You have to bite into a sausage at a village festival if you want them to listen to you,” Habeck always said. Once he even took Tietze to the docks of the Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft. That was also a green place of disgust, because some said that the submarines from HDW could carry nuclear torpedoes. “I grumbled a little,” remembers Tietze, but Habeck said: “First let’s go and have a look.”

F + FAZ.NET complete Trust our well-founded Corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET. GET F + FREE NOW



Habeck, the bridge builder. Of course there are some who think it’s just a show, like some Social Democrats. They resent him for leaving Schleswig-Holstein in 2017 and doing Jamaica. Since then, many in the SPD consider him to be a trickster. But even here some remember his ability to attract people. The environmental policy spokeswoman for the Kiel SPD parliamentary group, Sandra Redmann, tells how Habeck once asserted himself as a minister at a hostile farmers’ day. The whistles raged in the audience, and she thought: “Oh, that’s going to be tough.” Then Habeck went to the desk, spoke a little, “and after ten minutes he had it”.

He does the same in politics. With Wolfgang Kubicki from the FDP he is on your own, and with the CDU he goes horse-whispering. That’s why someone in the Union calls him the “pontiff”. Bridge builders. To this day, some people remember a success of his ministerial time: in 2015 he succeeded in establishing a “shell peace” between environmentalists and mussel fishermen in the Wadden Sea National Park. The fishermen had to accept more restricted areas, but they were allowed to use modern breeding platforms. In the end, everyone went fishing together.

First shot across the bow, then compromise

Magic? If you take a closer look at the shell miracle, you will not only feel the gentle magic. Habeck mercilessly tightened the screws back then. He referred the mussel issue within his super ministry from the fisheries authority to the environment department. It had to be clear to the fishermen that if they don’t give in now, their licenses will be over. Seasoned captains on the verge of tears stood in the ministerial office, and then they were ready for peace.