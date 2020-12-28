BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Chancellery chief Helge Braun considers an extension of the corona lockdown beyond January 10th to be likely. “I expect that on January 5th, when we meet the next time, we will not be able to assess the whole thing precisely and will therefore have to continue the lockdown,” Braun said in an interview with RTL / ntv. The CDU politician and doctor vaccinated employees of the University Clinic in Giessen and Marburg on Monday.

The Prime Ministers of the federal states want to meet the Chancellor on January 5th Angela Merkel (CDU) advise on how to proceed after January 10th. The current nationwide restrictions with the closure of shops, schools and kindergartens are currently limited to this day.

Saarland’s Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) also spoke out in favor of extending the tough lockdown at the beginning of January. The current infection numbers are deceptive, he told RTL / ntv. His impression is “that people have withdrawn a lot over Christmas.” But New Year’s Eve worries him. “I am very worried that New Year’s Eve will be celebrated. That must be stopped urgently.” / Nif / DP / nas