The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Felix Plasencia, accused this Monday the president of Colombia, Ivan Duke, of having a “compulsive obsession” with the Caribbean country and rejected the president’s statements in which he questioned the efforts to re-establish a dialogue process while Nicholas Maduro continue in power.

“The compulsive obsession with Venezuela suffered by the drug lord who has entrenched himself in the Nariño palace (headquarters of the Colombian government), only intends to hide the massacres, the displaced people and the humanitarian tragedy that Colombia is experiencing, a narco-state made to measure of Mr. Duke,” Plasencia wrote on Twitter.

This Sunday, the Colombian president assured, in an interview with Efe, that “going back to the (negotiation) table is simply prolonging an agony of dialogues that have no basis because what the dictator wants is to equip himself in power, he does not have sense”.

Duque considered as a priority condition that “Maduro get out of the exercise of dictatorship and usurpation.” And by expressing his disrepute for the negotiation process in Mexico between the Venezuelan opposition and the Maduro government, abruptly interrupted last October, he also conditioned any progress on there being a transitional government in Venezuela with broad representation of all the sectors, the calling of free elections and an economic reconstruction plan.

In this regard, Plasencia assured that “it is not surprising that a politician of his ilk, incapable of respecting what was agreed in the peace agreements in Colombia, expresses himself in this way about the enormous efforts that all the parties involved have been making in favor to promote consensus among Venezuelans”.

The Venezuelan official assured that, with his criticism of the negotiations, Duque is trying to hide the situation in his country.

The last attempt at negotiation between the Government of Venezuela and the opposition began on August 13 in Mexico and was frozen on October 16 by decision of the ruling party, as a sign of protest over the extradition of businessman Alex Saab – alleged figurehead of President Nicolás Maduro. – From Cape Verde to the United States, where he is facing legal proceedings for money laundering.

