KOffice Minister Helge Braun holds out the prospect of a complete withdrawal of the corona restrictions for the summer. “If we have given everyone in Germany a vaccination offer, then we can return to normal in all areas,” said the CDU politician to the newspapers of the Funke media group. “And all restrictions will fall.” This will happen in the summer – but under two conditions: “The vaccine manufacturers keep their delivery promises. And there is no mutant who questions the whole success of the vaccination, ”explained Braun. He added: “Those who do not take advantage of their vaccination offer make their individual decision that they accept the risk of the disease. After that, however, we can no longer justify any restriction of someone else’s fundamental rights. “

As an intermediate stage to normality, he could imagine that three groups would get their freedoms back earlier: “Vaccinated, recovered and currently tested”. However, the prerequisite is that these people do not endanger anyone. “There are signs of that. But we need further studies, ”said Braun.

On the other hand, Braun gives little hope for trips over Easter and remains cautious with a view to the summer vacation. “I am very skeptical about traveling at Easter,” said the CDU politician to the newspapers of the Funke media group. For the summer vacation it is “a little bold to speculate about it”. But Braun said: “I’m pretty sure that in summer – like last year – we can move around pretty normally outside.” The subject of travel is more complicated because the virus spreads through people’s mobility. “But I assume that from Whitsun we will be able to talk much more relaxed about travel and leisure,” said the head of the Chancellery.

According to von Braun, vaccine deliveries will “increase significantly from May”. At the end of June and beginning of July you will have to inoculate ten times as much per day. All general practitioners, company doctors and vaccination centers would work at full capacity. “Then we will be through quickly with the entire population who are ready to be vaccinated.”

Companies should test employees

Braun also called on companies to test their employees for Corona. Many large companies have already set up a professional test infrastructure. In the case of smaller companies, he imagines “that they can get a few tests at the normal shopping market and make them available to their employees”. In doing so, they would support safety in their own operations and really do something for the general public.

The head of the Chancellery also made the federal states responsible. “It was never agreed that the federal government would order rapid tests for the federal states. That is the task of the countries themselves, ”he said. “The federal government pays, but it doesn’t create the infrastructure – and it doesn’t buy the tests either. You can buy them on the market now. ”The test centers would also have to be built on site. The head of the Chancellery appealed to the population to take advantage of the test options “very intensively”.