There is resistance to the push by Labor Minister Hubertus Heil for a right to work from home. The Chancellery is apparently against it.

BERLIN taz | Resistance to the draft law by Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) for a right to work from home apparently extends to the highest levels of government. The Federal Chancellery sees the draft of the Federal Minister of Labor “not suitable for further coordination between the federal ministries”, according to the news agency dpa reported on Tuesday afternoon. The reason was: The coalition agreement explicitly includes a right to information, but no legal right to work from home. Without the departmental coordination, Heil’s legislative initiative would have failed. Because when a bill is introduced, the vote comes before the formal decision of the Federal Cabinet.

Hubertus Heil (SPD) caused a stir last weekend when he was with the Picture on sunday had spoken about his completed bill for the “Mobile Work Act”. It was planned that employees in a full-time position would in future have a legal right to work from home 24 days a year – provided there are no operational reasons against it and the work is suitable.

After Heil’s announcement, there was criticism from parts of the Union and the economy. The chairman of the Union SME Association MIT, Carsten Linnemann (CDU), rejected the initiative on the grounds that many SMEs were currently struggling to survive. “New editions are the last thing you need,” he warned. Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) and North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) also opposed a legal right to work from home.

Much to advise

How it will go on is unclear. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert made only vague comments at the federal press conference on Wednesday: “What is certain is that the coalition partners have agreed to promote and facilitate the topic of mobile working and that a legal framework should be created for this. There is still a lot to be discussed about the concrete implementation of this project. “

The Federal Ministry of Labor also kept a low profile. Upon request, it confirmed that they had received a statement from the Chancellery, but did not provide any information on the content. “The Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs remains of the opinion that a modern labor market needs a modern regulatory framework,” said a spokeswoman. The Ministry relies on “constructive talks at government level”.

SPD parliamentary deputy Katja Mast was calm despite everything. “I assume that the right to mobile working will come. For years we have been used to the fact that the CDU first steps on the brakes when it comes to more rights for employees. We experienced that with part-time working on the bridge. Today it is the law, ”she told the taz.