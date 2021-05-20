ofFlorian Naumann shut down

Markus Söder has lost the chancellor struggle – and apparently draws long-term conclusions. The teasing against Armin Laschet does not end there.

Munich / Augsburg – Markus Söder has declared the Chancellor debate closed in a new interview – and apparently even ruled out a move to Berlin for the future. The astonishing announcement was not accompanied by a verbal approach to Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet. Instead, the CSU boss put preventive responsibility for a possible defeat in the Bundestag election on the former competitor.

Söder: Is the scapegoat already lashing?

Because it is Laschet who is responsible for the performance of the Union in the federal election, Söder clarified. “The people draw the parties and not the other way around,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister Augsburger Allgemeine from Wednesday. “At the end of the day, the election generally depends primarily on the candidate for chancellor,” he emphasized.

For Laschet and the Union, this means “that it will be a great challenge,” added Söder. “But I’m sure there will be a lot better before the election.” In Bavaria, the CSU seems to have stabilized the survey situation: In a Forsa survey for RTL and n-tv, the party was 38 percent on Wednesday, so roughly at the level of the state elections in 2018.

However, even then, the result did not cause any great cheers for the CSU, which previously ruled Munich alone. The values ​​in the Sunday question also fluctuate significantly. A survey by Sat.1 on Tuesday saw the CSU after losses only with 32 percent approval.

Söder taunts Laschet again: “Union must be in and modern”

Söder demanded that the Union should focus on a clear modernization course in the election campaign. It is not enough to rely on the regular electorate. “Elections are not only won with a good program, but when parties and people correspond to the trend of the times,” emphasized the CSU boss. This statement is also quite spicy in the context of earlier statements by Söder: Söder had recently come to light as the more modern of the two candidates.

“A party like the Union that wants to lead and be number one has to be in and modern,” Söder now demanded. “You can’t choose the population you want to govern for, you have to do it together with the population.”

Climate protection must also have top priority for the Union and should not be left to the Greens as an issue. “Climate protection is not an annoying evil, but a generational task,” emphasized Söder. “We are also happy to be the driving force within the Union,” added the CSU boss. “The challenges come anyway, and I am firmly convinced that it is better to tackle them quickly and not defensively.” In Bavaria, however, the CSU boss is criticized for his climate policy – a new coalition dispute is also threatening Merkur.de reported.

Söder: Is the Chancellery a thing of the past? “Historically, such a situation only arises once”

Above all, Söder’s admission to his long-term future came as a surprise. The Bavarian Prime Minister declared the Augsburger Allgemeinethat for him the chancellorship chapter has also been ticked off for the future: “Historically, such a situation only arises once.” “That is undoubtedly the nicer job.” In another conversation, Söder also admitted that he was disappointed with the outcome of the Chancellor’s struggle.

In the video: CSU continues to lose ground against Greens in Bavaria

But he also feels relief, said Söder now. Söder had fought a bitter power struggle for the chancellorship with Laschet, and finally the CDU chairman prevailed. In the TV talk “Markus Lanz” on Monday evening, Söder rejected speculations about a chancellor comeback. (AFP / fn)