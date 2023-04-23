In the pouring rain in Eindhoven, just before half past five, the disintegration of this Ajax is mercilessly exposed. PSV striker Xavi Simons has just danced past Ajax back Jorge Sánchez to give striker Luuk de Jong the 3-0. Ajax captain Dusan Tadic throws out some expletives when he waits at the center spot for his fourth kick-off this Sunday afternoon. He hits his legs momentarily. Further on, the frown of Ajax coach John Heitinga is getting deeper by the minute, standing in front of the dug-out.

In the stands, the new director of football affairs Sven Mislintat sinks further and further into his tub. A few seats further, Edwin van der Sar looks icily ahead. The general manager of Ajax experienced it in 2018, being beaten 3-0 in Eindhoven. PSV took the national title with that victory, after which the Ajax players’ bus was met by a few dozen men, who demanded, among other things, Van der Sar’s resignation. In retrospect, it was also the moment that Ajax started to build a new, strengthened team.

The crisis is now, five years later, of a comparable order. Based on the formidable Simons, PSV refers competitor Ajax to third place – now with a gap of three points. As a result, Ajax is in danger of falling into second place with four rounds left and thus missing out on a ticket for the preliminary round of the Champions League. The elite tournament on which the sporting, commercial and financial model of Ajax is largely designed.

In the main stand of the Philips Stadium, the German Mislintat, who formally only starts on May 19, will have recognized the complexity of his assignment – if he was not already aware of it. In the first part of the first half, you saw the dismantling of this Ajax – from last transfer summer, of the failing technical policy, which led to the dismissal of coach Alfred Schreuder in January.

Almost everything goes wide. There is no depth, no pace, no attack patterns. The questioning hand gestures of many Ajax players, who can I pass the ball on to? The attackers look at each other a lot, but hardly make any runs. Or they come to the ball – so that no dynamics come into play.

Balls into nothingness

It leads to angular, viscous football. A pass from midfielder Kenneth Taylor to left winger Steven Bergwijn, which is so much easier to make than through the air – now it goes over the touchline. Followed moments later by a deep ball from Florian Grillitsch on the same Bergwijn, apparently without coordination. It’s a ball in the air. Bergwijn doesn’t even turn on.

Due to injuries and suspensions, the Austrian playmaker Grillitsch now gets a chance, but he deals in balls to the side – partly due to the lack of depth. Grillitsch came last summer at the suggestion of Schreuder, who previously worked with him at 1899 Hoffenheim. He played a supporting role for a long time, but now has to make the game in the decisive phase of the season – it says a lot about the state of this Ajax.

Also illustrative of the player policy: as a left back, 17-year-old Rotterdammer Jorrel Hato, who comes from his own youth academy, is preferred to Owen Wijndal, bought from AZ for ten million euros in the summer. “I thought Jorrel was the best man with us,” says Heitinga afterwards.

But Hato cannot break PSV’s spirit and urge to attack either. PSV striker Johan Bakayoko slips past Hato, gives a nice cross, when striker Luuk de Jong crawls in front of central defender Jurriën Timber and heads in through the bottom of the crossbar. Classic Luuk de Jong goal, prompting a ball boy to hug Bakayoko.

Exactly this was trained on at Ajax last week: neutralizing De Jong’s head danger. “You have to keep them out of sixteen,” Heitinga said on Friday. “Even though you’re smaller, you have to make sure he can’t head.” On Sunday, Heitinga said, almost distraught: “It happens to you, but it should not happen to you.”

Shortly before the break, when the game comes to a standstill due to injury treatment, Tadic sees room to coach his teammates. He talks and points, the tone visibly forcing. No one seems to react, Timber and Sánchez see him talking – but don’t respond.

Early to bed

PSV is bursting with energy and will. Super talent Simons also does his defensive work, he makes tackles, drops back. The attacker had been working on this match all week, he says. On Friday he had a dinner for his twentieth birthday, but Simons deliberately went to bed early. “I had to perform against Ajax.”

After the break, Ajax goes on the attack va-banque, in a kind of 4-2-4 system. Central defender Calvin Bassey is replaced, striker Brian Brobbey has to provide depth in the front. It mainly leads to more holes in the back at Ajax, which Simons benefits from. Joey Veerman sends him away, goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli arrives too late and taps Simons: penalty kick. Luuk de Jong, the regular taker, awards the ball to Simons, who shoots into the left corner in a controlled manner.

After PSV’s 2-0, Tadic runs with the ball to the center spot, whips up his teammates to go for it. After all, there is still about forty minutes to play. But the rest trudge after him, heads bowed. Although they still get some great chances afterwards, a volley from Brobbey (save Walter Benitez) and a ball on the post from Taylor.

The rhythm of PSV is not broken by temporarily stopping the game – in accordance with the new rules of the KNVB – after throwing a plastic cup on the field. As before at NAC and Saturday at FC Groningen, the fury of fans focuses on the thrower. Frustration about the interruption is also visible among PSV players, although they play out the game in a controlled manner after the resumption. Via de Jong, PSV still runs out to 3-0.

“It has been a difficult year, we can all see that,” says Heitinga at the press conference. “I feel sorry for him,” says Tadic about the interim coach, who he hopes will stay on. “Everyone must take responsibility.”

It is Ajax’s third defeat in as many duels against PSV this season – in the competition and the Johan Cruijff Scale. The fourth meeting awaits next Sunday, the final of the KNVB Cup. Ajax then has access to Edson Alvarez, who was suspended. And possibly about Mohammed Kudus and Devyne Rensch, on their way back from injuries.

Simons is wary of too much optimism. “Ajax remains Ajax,” he says repeatedly. “We won, but we should not underestimate them.”