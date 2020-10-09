If you are thinking of buying a Redmi 9A smartphone, then there is a good chance for you. The Redmi 9A will be made available for purchase on Amazon India today. This smartphone of Redmi has features like 6.53 inch big display and 5000mAh battery.The price of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant of Redmi 9A is Rs 6,799 and the price of 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant is Rs 7,499. The phone comes in Sea Blue, Nature Green and Midnight Black color.

Redmi 9A: Specifications

Redmi 9A has a 6.53 inch HD + IPS display. The aspect ratio of the screen is 20: 9. The phone has a 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor. The handset has 2 GB RAM and 3 GB RAM options. The phone comes with 32 GB inbuilt storage. It is possible to use microSD card to increase storage.

5000mAh battery has been given to power the Redmi 9A The company claims that the phone will run for 2 days in a single charge.

This phone of Redmi has a 13 megapixel AI primary camera for photography. The phone also has a 5 megapixel selfie camera. The handset comes with Face Unlock feature. The phone has P2i nano-coating which means that the phone will be safe from water and dust particles. For connectivity in the handset, features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS have been provided.