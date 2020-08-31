Redmi 9 is the first cell of the smartphone today. This phone, launched in India last week, can be purchased from Amazon and mi.com from 12 noon today. This smartphone of the budget segment comes with two rear cameras and a waterdrop notch display. The initial price of this phone, which comes with 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage, is Rs 8,999.The phone has a 6.53-inch HD + dot drop display with 720×1600 pixel resolution, which has an aspect ratio of 20: 9. In this phone with 4 GB RAM, you get the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC processor. Talking about the OS, MIUI 12 based on Android 10 is being offered in this phone coming with Dual Nano SIM support.

There are two cameras in the rear of the phone for photography. It has a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a 13-megapixel primary lens. As far as selfie is concerned, this phone will get a 5 megapixel front camera.

This phone has a 5000mAh battery with micro SD card support up to 512 GB and rear mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone supports 10 W charging. Coming in Carbon Black, Sky Blue and Sporty Orange color options, its thickness is 9mm.

For connectivity, options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Micro USB port have been given in Redmi 9. The special feature of the phone is that it comes with 3.5mm audiojack. Xiaomi has launched this phone in the market in the competition of Realme C12 and Samsung Galaxy M01s.

