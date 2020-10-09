Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 Sale is going to start on online shopping website Flipkart. During this time, smartphone company Huawei has announced a great discount on its wearable device and tablet. The company says that customers can avail discounts from October 16 to October 21 on devices such as Huawei Watch GT 2, Huawei Watch GT 2e, Huawei Band 4 and Huawei MediaPad M5 lite 10.Under the offer, Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch can be purchased at a price of just Rs 9,990. At the same time, the price of Huawei Watch GT 2 is going to be Rs 12,990 during the sale. Apart from this, Huawei Band 4 will be able to buy the 64 GB model of Huawei MediaPad M5 lite 10 for Rs 18,990 after the discount, Rs 1,799 after the discount.

Features of Huawei Watch GT 2e and GT 2

The Huawei Watch GT2 features 2-week battery backup, 1.39-inch Super AMOELD display, 15 modes for fitness tracking, heart monitoring and call notifications. At the same time, the specialty of the Huawei Watch GT 2e is 100 workout modes, SpO2 monitoring, 1.39 inch AMOLED display, heart rate monitor, stress level monitor and sleep tracking.

Features of Huawei MediaPad M5 lite 10

This tablet has a 10.1 inch display, Kirin 659 CPU, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage, 8 megapixel rear camera and 8 megapixel selfie camera. The tablet has a 7,500mAh battery, which will provide 13 hours of video playback time.

