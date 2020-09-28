What is the offer? The Benelli Imperial 400 bike is now available at a very low EMI. With the BS6 engine, you can take this bike home with an EMI of just ₹ 4,999. This bike is getting finance up to 85 percent. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1.99 lakh. To book this bike online or at the dealership, you have to pay a token money of Rs 6000. This is the company’s first BS6 engine bike in India which was launched in July.

Will get powerful performance The Benelli Imperial 400 bike has BS6 compliant 374cc, single-cylinder, fuel injected engine. This updated engine generates 21hp power at 6,000rpm and 29Nm torque at 3,500rpm. The power and torque output of BS6 engine is same as that of BS4 engine. In BS4 version this engine used to generate 21hp power at 5,500rpm and 29Nm torque at 4,500rpm.

Was launched last year The Imperial 400 was first launched in the Indian market in October 2019. It was then priced at Rs 1.69 lakh. The company called it a modern-classic bike. Benelli launched it in the Indian market in the competition of Royal Enfield’s popular bike Classic 350.

new DelhiAs the festival season draws closer in India, automobile companies are constantly bringing new offers on products. Now the bike maker Benelli has brought a new offer for its popular bike Benelli Imperiale 400. This offer is available on the BS6 model of this bike. Under this offer, you can buy this bike at a very low EMI.