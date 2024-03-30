The British-American actor Chance Perdomo died last Saturday, March 30, due to a motorcycle accident, according to local media. Perdomo, who became known for his participation in successful series such as 'Sabrina's Hidden World' and 'Gen V', died at the age of 27. The interpreter also became known for being part of the cast of the 'After' trilogy, which was made up of 'After: lost souls' (2021), 'After: infinite love' (2022) and 'After Everything' (2023). , in which he played Landon Gibson.

According to a statement issued by his publicist to the American media, the accident that caused the death of the young artist did not involve other people. Likewise, he asked for respect for the family's privacy.

What did Chance Perdomo die from?

In a statement that Chance Perdomo's publicist sent to different American media, the actor died due to a motorcycle accident; However, no further details were given in this regard. Likewise, he asked that the privacy of the actor's family be respected in these difficult times.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the untimely passing of Chance Perdomo as a result of a motorcycle accident. Authorities have reported that no other people were involved. His passion for the arts and his insatiable appetite for life were felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will continue in those he loved most. “We ask that the family’s desire for privacy be respected as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother,” the statement said.

Note in development

