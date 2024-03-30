American actor Chance Perdomo died at 27 years of age in terrible accident. He was mainly known for his performances as Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix series 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and Andre, in Prime Video's 'Gen V'.

Representatives of Chance Perdomo They announce in Shelter PR that the actor He died in an accident last Friday. “His passion for the arts and his insatiable appetite for life were felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will live on in those he loved most.”

Chance Perdomo was originally from Los Angeles, California, USA, and according to information in his biography, he grew up in Southampton, England.

Chance Perdomo dies at 27 years old. Instagram photo

Chance Perdomo was nominated for a BAFTA for his performance in 'Killed by My Debt', 2018, and one of his greatest successes was thanks to his work in the supernatural Netflix series 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina', where he played Ambrose, a witch cousin of Sabrina the Witch.

Chance Perdomo had such a good response 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' He worked there for several years and until 2020, then we saw him in romantic films like 'After We Fell' and 'After Ever Happy'.

Chance Perdomo made his mark as an actor with several of his characters, including Andre Anderson, a student who had the ability to manipulate magnets, this in the series 'Gene V'spinoff of 'The Boys'.

Rest in peace Chance Perdomo.

