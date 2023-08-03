With videoNext weekend will fall into the water, due to a low pressure area that moves exactly over our country with lots of showers and wind. But then change follows. The chance of summer temperatures around 25 degrees is increasing.



Aug 3, 2023

In recent days it seemed to continue to rain, sometimes with more than a monthly amount of precipitation. And more rain follows. Especially on Saturday afternoon and Sunday during the day, regional precipitation falls between 10 and 20 millimeters. “Locally, these sums can increase considerably,” says meteorologist Wouter van Bernebeek from Weather plaza know. “Especially in the southwest and south, a considerable amount of water falls. With all this, the temperature does not exceed 17 degrees during precipitation, and 19 to 20 degrees when the sun breaks through.”

The wind will remain calm for the time being, especially compared to Wednesday and Thursday. The best time this weekend falls on Saturday morning. Then the sun shines occasionally, especially in the east, but from the west we are already dealing with high clouds. "When the clouds partially roll in during the night, it can give a very colorful sunrise," says Van Bernebeek. Inland, there is also mist or fog banks with a minimum temperature of about 8 degrees. keep it for the photographers among us!"

It will then be 20 degrees locally on Saturday morning along the eastern border, but that depends a bit on the speed with which the first rain hits our country. Furthermore, ‘twenties’ don’t really seem to be an issue this weekend due to the lack of sunshine.

Summer weather

The wind will provide cool summer weather for the first days after the weekend. We will also have some showers on Monday and Tuesday. This leads to potentially low temperatures, especially during the nights: a single night with 6 to 7 degrees inland is just possible. There may also be some mist or fog.

During the day, the temperature fluctuates around 19 degrees. Van Bernebeek: "From Wednesday, a high-pressure area above Spain will move to the central part of Europe and then the current will suddenly turn from the southwest to the south. It is still far ahead, but by then the chance of summer temperatures around 25 degrees will increase. First in the south and later also elsewhere in our country."

