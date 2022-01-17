The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with some convective clouds, with a chance of rain, especially in the afternoon, over some northern and eastern regions and some coastal areas.

The center said – in its daily bulletin – that the winds will be southeasterly shifting to northwesterly / 20 to 30, reaching 45 km / h.. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate to turbulent, and the first tide occurs at 12:49 and the second tide at 14: 03 and the first islands at 20:20 and the second islands at 20:07..in the Sea of ​​Oman the waves are moderate to turbulent and the first tide occurs at 17:09 and the second tide at 04:23 and the first islands at 12:16 and the second islands at The time is 54:04.



