The National Center of Meteorology said that the country is currently affected by an extension of a surface low pressure system from the east, accompanied by an extension of a low pressure system in the upper layers of the atmosphere, noting that today’s weather, Wednesday, will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with the possibility of rain falling on some eastern and southern areas, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to cause dust and dirt.

The past two days witnessed the appearance of low clouds on the eastern coast, with the formation of some cumulus clouds in the east in the afternoon, accompanied by rain in scattered areas of the country, while the center expected the possibility of rain to continue in some eastern and southern areas tomorrow, with the weather being partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, indicating a drop in temperatures in some eastern areas, and the winds will be southeasterly to southwesterly, moderate to active in speed, causing dust and dirt. The center indicated that Friday’s weather will remain partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to cause dust and dirt.

He explained that the weather next Saturday will be clear to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with a new drop in temperatures, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to cause dust and dirt.

The center reported that the coming period will witness a rise in temperatures, as a result of the country being affected by the extension of the Indian seasonal depression, as well as the thermal depressions from the southwest, which lead to a noticeable rise in temperature.

He explained that cumulonimbus clouds will form over the eastern regions of the country, due to the influx of humid air masses from the east, the presence of the eastern mountains and the rise in temperatures, which leads to the development of rainy cumulonimbus clouds in the afternoon periods and then moving towards the interior regions, pointing out that some regions of the country will be affected during the coming period, especially in mid-August, by the extension of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which is accompanied by the formation of rainy cumulonimbus clouds over scattered regions, especially the southern and some western regions.

According to the center, the land and sea breeze cycle plays an important role during the coming August, as the country is affected by south-easterly winds at night and in the morning and by northerly winds during the day. The country is also sometimes affected by active southerly winds, especially during the morning, which may stir up dust, and north-westerly winds are sometimes active.