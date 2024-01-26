The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather today to be partly cloudy and dusty at times, becoming cloudy, with some cumulus clouds over the islands and some areas, especially the coastal and northern areas, with a chance of rain in the afternoon, and the winds will be light, gradually active, stirring up dust. The wind movement is southeasterly – northwesterly, from 10 km/h to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate, gradually becoming disturbed at night. The first tide occurs at 13:29, the second tide occurs at 04:06, the first low tide occurs at 21:00, and the second low tide occurs at 07:59.