The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially in the east, with a chance of rain and a noticeable drop in temperatures. It will become humid at night and Tuesday morning, with the possibility of mist or light mist forming in some inland areas.

Winds are light to moderate speed and active, especially at sea, causing dust. Its movement is northwesterly, with a speed ranging from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are turbulent. The first tide occurs at 13:58, the second tide occurs at 03:27, the first low tide occurs at 08:01, and the second low tide occurs at 20:50.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are moderate to turbulent. The first tide occurs at 10:51, the second tide occurs at 23:20, the first low tide occurs at 16:59, and the second low tide occurs at 05:35.