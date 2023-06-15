There is concern about the increase in Brazilian protectionism and loss of negotiation capacity of the South American bloc

Ambassadors from European Union countries consider that the chances of the bloc signing the free trade agreement with Mercosur have diminished.

Officially, optimism remains. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Monday (June 12, 2023) that she hopes to conclude the negotiations in 2023. She met with the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in Brasilia.

“Now, we are finally close to the finish line. I think the time has come to cross that line. Today, President Lula and I are committed to concluding the agreement as soon as possible. By the end of the year at the latest”said von der Leyen.

After the meeting, Lula criticized the EU’s new demands. This bothered the Europeans. They consider that there was a change of tone in relation to what had been discussed with von der Leyen shortly before.

European diplomats assess that, since the beginning of Lula’s government, the country has wasted the chance to be assertive at the negotiating table. They understand that Brazil could have brought demands to the negotiations with the EU.

government purchases

The free trade agreement establishes that companies from the 2 blocks will be able to participate in bids opened by the public sector on equal terms with local companies. For Lula, the measure would harm Brazilian industry, which could lose space in sales to the federal and state governments.

The concern with protecting the industry with high import rates grew in the Lula government. European diplomats say that this characteristic is stronger today than in other Mercosur countries, including Argentina, with a leftist government.

Brazil resists granting Europeans access to government purchases. It is one of the areas in which Brazilian suppliers want to limit foreign competition.

Lula says that if he accepts this demand, medium-sized companies in the country, which are part of the supply chain to the public sector, will die.

loss of soft power

Brazil’s difficulties go beyond the negotiating table. Since January, Lula and Brazil have lost soft power –the ability to gain global sympathy– because of ambiguous measures on the environment and the war in Ukraine. This confirms the analysis published in the media.

A France’s National Assembly approved on Tuesday (June 14) by 281 votes in favor and 58 against a resolution against the agreement. It does not have the power to prevent it from being signed. But it obliges the French government to say that the country is opposed.



After the signature of the agreement by the governments, the ratification of the agreement by the Legislature of all countries will be necessary. It’s a slow process.

The decision of the National Assembly of France indicates how difficult it will be to obtain ratification from parliamentarians afterwards.

Analysis

There are real chances of a big failure for the Lula government with the frustration over the Mercosur-EU agreement.

If it is not signed this year, as was almost promised this week, there will be symbolic damage. And the more time passes, the harder it gets. It may not even come out in Lula’s current term.

The agreement has been negotiated since 1999, during the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government. In 2019, in the Bolsonaro government, a pre-agreement was signed. The pandemic delayed the continuation of negotiations.

It will always be possible to argue that there was an exaggeration in celebrating what was agreed in 2019. But the fact is that, if Bolsonaro can say that he did something and Lula did not, it will be exhausting for the current president.

Of course, one cannot be naive. The EU defends the interests of the bloc. Brazilians fulfill their role in resisting. It is a negotiation, after all. But the assessment of the Europeans that there is a loss of traction in the negotiations by and because of Brazil makes sense.

Ambassadors of European countries in Brasilia do not participate directly in the negotiations. But they send reports to their governments. Their negative perception can reinforce the idea that it is not worth intensifying political, economic and cultural relations with Brazil.