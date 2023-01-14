The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather for tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times, with the possibility of light rain falling on some coastal areas and islands, and winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, northwesterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km / h.
The center stated, in its daily bulletin, that the Arabian Gulf will have medium waves, sometimes turbulent. The first tide will occur at 17:38, the second at 07:05, the first tide at 00:00, and the second at 23:43.
He pointed out that the Sea of Oman will have light waves. While the first tide will occur at 16:04, the second at 02:52, the first tide at 09:47, and the second at 20:15.
#Chance #light #rain #tomorrow
