The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times with the possibility of light rain in some coastal areas and islands, and winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, northwesterly from 15 to 25 and reaching 40 km/hr.

The center stated in its daily bulletin that the Arabian Gulf will have average waves that will be turbulent at times, while the first tide will occur at 17:38 and the second at 07:05, and the first tide at 00:00 and the second at 23:43.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 16:04 and the second at 02:52, and the first tide will occur at 09:47 and the second at 20:15.