BC raises projection for price index increase this year from 4.0% to 4.3%; target ceiling is 4.5%

THE BC (Central Bank) increased the probability of Brazil’s inflation above the target ceiling from 28% to 36%. The estimate is included in the Quarterly Inflation Report, released this Thursday (September 26, 2024) by the monetary authority. Here is the full of the document (PDF 12 MB).

The inflation target is 3%, with a tolerance range of 1.5% to 4.5%. The IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) was 4.24% in the 12 months to August. The Central Bank increased its estimate for the indicator this year from 4.0% to 4.3%.

The Focus Bulletin showed that financial market agents expect inflation of 4.37% in 2024. The Ministry of Finance estimates the rate at 4.25%.

The BC also increased the probability of inflation remaining above the target in December 2025 from 21% to 28%.

INFLATION PROJECTIONS

The Central Bank assesses that inflation has risen in recent months, but should have a “decline trajectory”. He stated, however, that the rate will be above the target of 3%.Inflation projections rose throughout the horizon presented, thus increasing the distance from the target”, said the monetary authority. “The increase in the inflation projection over the relevant horizon resulted mainly from stronger-than-expected economic activity, which led to a rise in the estimated output gap, exchange rate depreciation and rising inflation expectations.”, he added.

GDP

The Central Bank increased its estimate for Brazil’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth this year from 2.3% to 3.2%. The Brazilian economy grew 1.4% from April to June compared to the previous 3 months. It was the 2nd highest growth rate in the world during the period, according to a survey by Austin Rating.