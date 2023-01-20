The “Chance of Hope” service received 331 requests for drug addiction treatment during the past year.

Brigadier General Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of the Drug Control Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, stated that the “Chance of Hope” program seeks to encourage addiction patients to initiate treatment, as part of the Abu Dhabi Police’s continuous efforts to help this group get rid of their suffering and prevent the development of addiction. addiction.

He stated that the current indicators show the large volume of interaction with the service, as the number of inquiries it received from the public during the past year about the advantages and importance of the service reached 138, and the e-awareness website of the service was visited by 65,374 people. Al Dhaheri stressed the role of parents in providing advice and guidance to children to stay away from the scourge of drugs, and to protect them from factors that may drag them into the abyss of abuse, pointing out that the opportunity to apply for treatment exists by entering through the website or smart application of Abu Dhabi Police.

The Deputy Director of the Narcotics Control Department in Al Ain, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Salim Al-Amiri, stated that the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Control Law stipulates that “a criminal case shall not be instituted against a user of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, if he submits on his own, his spouse, or one of his relatives up to the degree.” The second, or whoever is in charge of his upbringing, to the unit, the Public Prosecution, or the police, before his arrest, or before the issuance of an arrest warrant, requesting that he be deposited for treatment at the unit, so he is deposited with it until it decides to remove him.