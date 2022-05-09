“In the south today it was 24 degrees in a few places and in some places even 25 degrees,” says Alfred Snoek of Weerplaza. degrees did not feel summery.”

In the Limburg town of Ell, a temperature of 25.1 degrees was measured at 4.10 pm. The mercury will rise further tomorrow, according to the meteorologist. “It is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius or warmer in more than half of the country, including De Bilt. Then we can call it a rural summer day.” This year the first day of summer will come a little later than we are used to. In general, this is measured at the beginning of May.

The fact that we will be treated to even warmer summer weather next week does not exclude Pike. “As the cards stand now, it seems to be getting warm in the summer next week,” he says. “But it is still a long way off, so there are still some ifs and buts. I estimate that we will get temperatures between 23 and 23.” and 26 degrees, with possible peaks of up to 30 degrees in the east and south.”

Whether that warm weather could last all week next week is hard to say at the moment. “Last week we had similar expectations to the current week. Now you see that we have warm days yesterday, today and tomorrow and that the rest of the week will be a bit milder. In any case, it is promising for next week that we will have to deal with a new area of ​​high pressure from the coming weekend.”

That new high pressure area is likely to cause mainly dry weather. “Maybe there will be a little rain here and there. A lot of people will be happy with that dry weather, except probably those who work in the agricultural sector.”