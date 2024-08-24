The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing on the east coast with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by rain.

The center explained, in its daily bulletin, that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust, and will be southeasterly to northeasterly, with speeds ranging between 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf is light wave. The first high tide will occur at 53:16 and the second at 05:26, and the first low tide will occur at 10:19 and the second at 23:18.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will also be light. The first high tide will occur at 13:06 and the second at 02:56, and the first low tide will occur at 20:13 and the second at 08:14.