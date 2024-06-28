The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon that may be accompanied by rain. It will become humid at night and Sunday morning with the possibility of light fog forming in some areas. Especially coastal. The winds are light to moderate speed, sometimes active during the day, stirring up dust. They are northwesterly to northeasterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The center stated, in its daily bulletin, that the Arabian Gulf will have light waves. The first tide will occur at 19:39, the second at 06:40, and the first low tide at 12:33 and the second at 01:19.

The center pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will also have light waves. The first tide will occur at 15:08, the second at 04:47, and the first low tide at 08:38 and the second at 22:25.