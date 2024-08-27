CAE President highlights that there is still no schedule or government nominations for the monetary authority’s board

The president of CAE (Committee on Economic Affairs) in the Senate, Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), said in this Tuesday (Aug 27, 2024) that the chance of hearing the names indicated by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to be the next president of BC (Central Bank) and the new directors of the agency will be held on the 1st week of September “and zero“.

According to the congressman, the CAE is not “pastry“so there is no reason to have “hurry”. But he stated that the ideal would be for the hearing to take place before the end of the term of the current president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto.

“If So far nothing has been communicated [indicações do governo] It’s because there’s no rush. I don’t see any reason to interview out of the blue.”he declared.

Asked about the profile of Gabriel Galípolo, who is expected to be nominated by the government as the next president of the BC, Vanderlan stated that the current director of Monetary Policy is a “communicative person“ and that “sees no problems“ upon approval of the name.

GOVERNMENT IS IN A HURRY, BUT HOLDS BACK INDICATIONS

The leader of the Government in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), stated that the nomination for the presidency of the Central Bank should be made before this year’s municipal elections, in October.

“Galípolo is a name that is on the rise. I don’t know if it will be. It’s not me who will choose for sure, it’s the President of the Republic and the Minister of Finance [Fernando Haddad]. I know that he is a person who relates well to the current team at the Central Bank.”declared to GloboNews on Wednesday (21st August).

For the PT senator, Galípolo would have no problems being approved in the Senate. According to Jaques Wagner, the Lula government’s only concern is to speed up the vote in the CAE.