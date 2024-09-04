A new study has revealed that the asteroid Apophis, named after the “God of Chaos” in Egyptian mythology, may have a slightly higher risk of colliding with Earth than previously estimated.

Discovered in 2004, Apophis was initially considered a significant hazard, with a score of 4 on the Turin Scale, which measures the risk of impact with Earth and goes up to 10. This, according to reports, was one of the highest scores given to an object since NASA, the American space agency, began monitoring potentially dangerous asteroids.

Although subsequent studies have ruled out the possibility of an asteroid collision with Earth during its passage, which is expected to occur in the years 2029, 2036 and 2068, new analyses suggest that the risk, although low, still exists and may be slightly greater than previously thought.

Canadian astronomer Paul Wiegert published a study on August 26 where he investigated the possibility of Apophis being diverted into a collision trajectory with Earth by a small asteroid or other space object during its trajectory.

According to estimates made by Wiegert, if the asteroid Apophis is hit by an object approximately 0.6 meters in diameter during its current trajectory, this could potentially deflect it onto one of the collision paths with Earth after 2029. On the other hand, if Apophis is impacted during this period by a larger object, approximately 3.4 meters in diameter, it would enter a trajectory that would lead it to a direct collision with our planet as early as 2029.

However, Wiegert noted in the study, the probability of such an event occurring is still extremely low, estimated at less than one in two billion. However, despite the low probability, Wiegert noted in his conclusion that the study slightly increased the risk of an impact, which had previously been virtually ruled out.

According to information on the website IFLScienceWiegert said the scientific community should have a better idea of ​​Apophis’ trajectory when it becomes visible again in 2027. During that period, it will be possible to observe whether the asteroid has undergone any deviation that could put it on a collision course with Earth.