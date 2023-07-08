“The house of the famous Mexico” It is giving a lot to talk about and the controversy cannot be absent. In the opinion of many users of social networks, the production of this reality show has favoritism towards Paul Stanleyone of the hosts of the morning show “Hoy” and son of the late Paco Stanley, who was one of the most emblematic personalities on Mexican television.

Paul Stanley, Sergio Mayer and Emilio Osorio they are nominated. the boxer “La Barbie” Juarez she was saved by Jorge Losa, leader of the week in “The House of Famous Mexico”. On the eve of the fifth elimination gala, the nominees had a special dinner, but before, participated in a test to earn a profit that they will be able to use next week, as long as the winner continues in the competition.

The test consisted of throw corks into wine glasses; the winner was Emilio Osorio as he was the only one to insert a cork during several rounds. Users of social networks realized that Paul Stanley, hours before, was practicing his shot in the fourth skywhen no one knew about said testwhich Odalys Ramírez and Diego de Erice revealed during the nominees dinner. Coincidence or favoritism in “The house of famous Mexico?

“‘The house of famous Mexico’ continues to do what it wants, now it tells Paul Stanley what to practice to win in the dynamics of the nominees, this is already the last straw,” said TikTok user @armassilvas, along with a video where the actor is also seen practicing before the test.

Production of “The House of Famous Mexico” protects Paul Stanley?

“What a coincidence, he began to practice shooting”, “this is what we mean about having his protégé”, “what a coincidence that he began to play shooting, how the public laughs at us”, “the There are no coincidences”, “‘The house of famous Mexico’ is worth what one thinks”, “fraud”, “I saw him doing that yesterday, bone, the favorite” and more, are the comments about it.

It is worth mentioning that Emilio Osorio won the benefit of having extra points for the next nomination, in case of not being expelled next Sunday; he will be able to give three and two points to his nominees. Previously, the public accused Galilea Montijo of communicating through signs with paul stanley.

