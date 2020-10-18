Acharya Chanakya was a great teacher as well as a good knowledgeer of many subjects. Apart from economics, Chanakya also had special knowledge of political science, diplomacy and sociology. Chanakya, who explains problems related to many aspects of life in Niti Shastra, says that a person should adopt good habits of crows and chicken to be successful.

Acharya Chanakya has told the formula of promotion through a verse. In which good habits of crows and chicken have been mentioned. Chanakya says that by adopting these habits, man opens himself up to his own progress.

Verse of Chanakya Policy-

According to Chanakya policy, waking up at the right time, being ready for war, giving friends and loved ones their share and working hard. These four habits should be learned by a chicken. Also be patient. Saving time, always be alert and trust no one. These habits should be learned by the crow.

Chanakya says that the person who has adopted these habits in his life, he soon succeeds. With this, such people always keep moving forward. Chanakya says that the way for such people to become rich also becomes easier.