Acharya Chanakya was a great scholar. Chanakya is considered a skilled economist, politician and great educationist. Chanakya has easily given questions about all aspects related to life in Niti Shastra. Chanakya has also told that rich people always have some things. According to Acharya Chanakya, some work should be avoided so that your path to becoming rich becomes easier.

Chanakya has explained the policy related to money through a verse, which is as follows-

Kuchalinam dentmalopadhirinam bhavashinam ruthless

Suryodaye Chastmite Shayanam Vimunchatishriaryadi Chakrapani:

Chanakya says in this verse that those who do not keep cleanliness around them, do not wear clean clothes and do not take care of the hygiene of their body, are always impoverished. Such people never get fame and mother Lakshmi never dwells. Chanakya says that if you want to become rich, then take special care of cleanliness.

According to Chanakya policy, it is important to keep the cleanliness of the body like home. Mother Lakshmi is angry with the person who does not brush or brush her in the morning.

According to Chanakya policy, it is good to speak sweet. Those who speak bitter, they get the blessings of Maa Lakshmi.

Chanakya says that in the evening i.e. those who sleep in the twilight bela, their house is inhabited by impoverishment. Maa Lakshmi never showers grace on him.