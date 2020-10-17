Acharya Chanakya has answered the questions related to every aspect of life in Niti Shastra. It is said that Chanakya policy is very difficult to get in life, however, whoever has adopted it, nothing can stop him from succeeding. Several policies have been put forth to make life better and successful. Chanakya has also told who are the people who spend their lives in misery. Know what kind of people live all their life, they are not able to live despite their wealth.

Borrower

Chanakya says that a person who takes a loan cannot feel happy for too long in life. He keeps thinking deeply to return the money. Such a person also has to face physical problems due to anxiety. Therefore according to Chanakya policy, a person taking a loan can never be happy in life.

Lose Your Loved One

There are definitely people in every human’s life who love him very much. When a person loses true relationships, he cannot be happy for long. He is saddened by the good moments spent with his loved ones.

Chanakya Niti: Never hesitate in these things, along the way, you become rich and prosperous.

More sensible at a young age

Chanakya says that it is very important to be intelligent. But the person who becomes more intelligent at an early age, is more unhappy in life. Being more intelligent at an early age often leads to loss of trust from the world. These people get an understanding of relationships and worldliness at a young age.

Weak in testing

Acharya Chanakya says that people who are weak in testing others are more unhappy. Such people have to step carefully, because they are more afraid of betrayal. Therefore, people who do not judge good and bad people in life, they remain more unhappy in life. Chanakya says that such people quickly trust the words of others.