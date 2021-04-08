E.A single person is entitled to exactly twenty square meters of living space, according to the Hong Kong social housing company. The city is bursting at the seams, but continues to attract people like a magnet. The cityscape is changing rapidly, prices are rising, long-time residents are being pushed to the outskirts and workers are only seen as replaceable spare parts. At least that’s what the scenario in the background of “The Second Sister” suggests, the second novel by Chan Ho-kei that has been translated into German.

The author, software engineer and game designer now lives in Taiwan, but his hometown is the secret main character in his works. His debut “The Eye of Hong Kong” brought him awards and an international breakthrough in 2016. Six cases converge on the basis of which an inspector remembers the most significant moments in the history of the metropolis on his deathbed.

Worked to death

In “The Second Sister” the investigator goes by the name N. A loner, contentedly wrapped up in jogging pants in his unventilated apartment. But he’s also a gifted hacker, a Sherlock Holmes of the digital age. The library employee Nga-Yee went to see him in the fall of 2014, when the umbrella protests were escalating. Her little sister fell to her death from the window of her apartment after falling victim to a smear campaign on a chat platform.



Chan Ho-kei goes back a long way to begin with the story of the sisters’ careers, cutting neatly around the psychology. He describes the characters solely on the basis of their living conditions, starting with the grandparents who once came to Hong Kong as economic refugees from mainland China, built up an existence and started a family there, and then moves on to the second generation, who are committed to the dream of a better life literally toiled to death for the children.

Dominik Graf from the off

In summary, “The Second Sister” can be described as an amalgam of social novel and tech-noir, but actually it constantly changes the mode: From a family epic it becomes a detective story, in which the streamlined language leads you deeper and deeper into the search for the anonymous author of one particular nasty online posts, and halfway to the revenge thriller.

The threads of action, held in suspense with virtuosity, strive towards a node that one anticipates – but not in the way that it actually comes in life. On the one hand, “The Second Sister” is becoming more and more tech-intensive. How N routinely explains his gadgets, one could imagine that in a film adaptation with the laconic narrative voice of Dominik Graf from the off. But it is precisely in this way that Chan Ho-kei also approaches the emotional core of his characters.

The major construction sites of society

They appear as representatives of a collectively roughened psyche, their online presence reveals – whether intended or not – much more than they would admit face to face. In the cramped space of a van, from which N and his client observe their victim with the help of drones and clever spy software, the finale finally becomes the scene of brutal confrontation therapy.

Chan Ho-kei uses the possibilities of his hacker, who digs into people’s digital identities like a magnifying glass, to identify the major construction sites of society: the submission to a completely unleashed capitalism, which alienates families from one another and individuals become egoists who encourages bullying and always only favors those who are willing to hump up and step down.

Against the background of the umbrella movement, the words that the author puts in his characters’ mouths read like direct criticism not only of the government, but rather of the whole Hong Kong system: “It sees itself as a small cog in the gears, its The task is to avert any trouble before the bosses find out. We are being suffocated by people like you, people who are afraid of making a fuss. People like you are the reason why this country is rotting from the inside. “

Chan Ho-kei: “The second sister”. Detective novel. Translated from the English by Sabine Längfeld. Atrium Verlag, Zurich 2021. 592 pp., Hardcover, € 25.