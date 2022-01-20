Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

It seems that Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to equal the record for the number of times he won the European Champions League, “Champions League”, recorded in the name of veteran Spanish star Paco Gento, Real Madrid player in his golden age, who won this tournament 6 times, while he did not. Don gets it only 5 times.

It is noteworthy that Gento died on January 18 at the age of 88, as he was born on October 21, 1933, and he starred with Real and the Spanish national team in the fifties and sixties of the last century.

But the problem facing Ronaldo is that his current team is not at its best this season, and it occupies seventh place in the English Premier League, and has 5 points between it and the fourth, despite its victory over Brentford in their postponed match of the “17th round”, which reduces His chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season, although he is still competing in this season’s championship, and qualified for the round of 16 in it. He will face Atletico Madrid in two home and away matches on February 23 and March 15.

Ronaldo sets his sights not to catch up with his traditional rival, Argentine Lionel Messi, who won the championship 4 times, but time is not in the interest of the “Don”, as he is 37 years old on February 5, while Messi is 35 years old on June 24, meaning that the difference There are more than two years between them, which gives the latter a greater chance for more titles and records.

Ronaldo arrived at United from Juventus last summer, but things did not go as expected. The Red Devils are neither an enemy nor a lover, despite his change to Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the appointment of German Ralph Rangnick, and his chances of entering have diminished. The golden box for the “Premier League” this season

This development, which Ronaldo did not expect or wish for, prompted him to make a decision “between him and himself”, according to the Spanish newspaper “AS”, to leave United at the end of the season, if he did not qualify for the Champions League.

The question remains: What do the days hold for this legendary star, the historical scorer of the tournament (140 goals), the player who scored the most goals with the national team in the history of world football (116 goals), and in the history of his former club Real Madrid (450 goals)? The coming years answer this question.

In a different context, Ronaldo expressed his anger, when German Ralph Rangnick substituted him in the 71st minute of the Manchester United match against Brentford, which was postponed between them from the “17th round”, and the incident may have negative effects on the “Don” career in “Old Trafford”. The Red Devils”, although Rangink justified changing Ronaldo, and involving Harry Maguire, with his desire to secure the defense, after his team advanced 2-0, in the match that ended 3-1, and scored the goals of “United” Anthony Ilanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford in The 55th, 63rd and 77th minutes, respectively, while Brentford’s goal was scored by Evan Toni two minutes before the end of the match.