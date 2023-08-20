The Spanish team has won the Women’s World Cup in Australia. When success comes, few remember that this sport was not always viewed favorably when women practiced it, neither in the federations nor by society and the public. The task of the players has been colossal: not only have they prevailed on the field, but they have dragged those who looked at them with skepticism to surrender to their quality. Few adjectives can define the feat. They went through hard times when they lost by a landslide to Japan, and there were moments when it seemed that things weren’t working out, but since they reached the final, views began to change. And they have not disappointed, despite the enormous responsibility and the expectations they managed to generate. If there was a time when women were laughed at and scorned when they played with a ball, that time is history, even though the claws of machismo are still there. The fortitude to overcome a missed penalty against their great rival in the final, England, is a measure of the solidity of a team in which many individuals stood out during this World Cup, but whose triumph has been, after all, a collective task. The Spanish soccer players put in brackets the difficulties that their challenge had, and also any possible victimhood, and they launched themselves to win. They made it.

