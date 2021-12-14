RIGA-TREVISO 74-71

After the bad home defeat on Saturday night against Pesaro, Treviso also falls in the important Champions League trip to Riga, for a three-point basket at the end of Riley. Now direct access to the Top 16 is very complicated for the Venetians, who will have to at least beat Aek Athens next week at Palaverde, on the last day of the regular season. Coach Menetti’s team has a completely different energy than the match three days before and explodes it on the parquet right from the two-ball: it starts immediately strong (7-13) thanks to the push of Sims and Dimsa, but suffers the return of the masters of the house closing the first quarter under one point (16-15). It is only a moment of disarray: with great defense, counterattack and excellent choices from long distance Treviso stretches again (25-35 at 15 ‘) and goes to the long break ahead 34-43. In the second half everything is harder, because the Latvians do not want to lose and point by point they cancel the whole gap, until the 29th minute catches up. Treviso still manages to close the third quarter ahead (48-50), but in the last one it is Riga who takes the lead, dragged by Riley, Gulbis and Curry (66-61 in the 37th minute). In the last minutes the joke: Russell finds the hook from the line at an altitude of 71, with a couple of seconds on the clock. On the other hand, Riley guesses an impossible triple on the siren.

Line: Riley 19, Zoriks and Curry 13

Treviso: Russell 15, Bortolani 14, Sims 13