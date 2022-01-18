Lavrio Megabolt-Treviso 78-90

–

In a non-fantastic moment, and without two key elements such as Sims (out for Covid) and Sokolowski (calf problems), the team of coach Menetti plays a concrete, intelligent and great character game. Hero of the evening captain Imbrò (19 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists), but the other four of the starting five were also fantastic, all well over 30 ‘in use: Russell, Jones, Akele and Dimsa. The first quarter of Treviso is almost perfect: a few minutes to take the measures, then the Venetians take off with a rebound dominance (5 offensive) and excellent percentages from the long run. After touching +10, Treviso closes the forward partial 14-22 and holds even when the rotations begin: a moment of disbandment (23-24), but the boys of coach Menetti regain control of the match, going to the long rest on the +7 (32-39). It’s not over: when the Venetians return, they push again, reaching +14, but Sanders and Mouratos lead the Lavrio’s comeback, which can still hope at the end of the third quarter (55-62). With this Treviso, however, there is no story: under the guidance of Imbrò, the visiting team does not miss a beat, even reaching +16 and conquering a historic milestone.