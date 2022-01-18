After winning the play-in game 1, the Venetians are confirmed as more dangerous than in the league in their first season in Europe
Bad in the league, very well in the Champions League. On the prestigious Piraeus parquet, Treviso also makes its second play-in match against the Greeks from Lavrio, hitting the qualification for the Top16.
Lavrio Megabolt-Treviso 78-90
–
In a non-fantastic moment, and without two key elements such as Sims (out for Covid) and Sokolowski (calf problems), the team of coach Menetti plays a concrete, intelligent and great character game. Hero of the evening captain Imbrò (19 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists), but the other four of the starting five were also fantastic, all well over 30 ‘in use: Russell, Jones, Akele and Dimsa. The first quarter of Treviso is almost perfect: a few minutes to take the measures, then the Venetians take off with a rebound dominance (5 offensive) and excellent percentages from the long run. After touching +10, Treviso closes the forward partial 14-22 and holds even when the rotations begin: a moment of disbandment (23-24), but the boys of coach Menetti regain control of the match, going to the long rest on the +7 (32-39). It’s not over: when the Venetians return, they push again, reaching +14, but Sanders and Mouratos lead the Lavrio’s comeback, which can still hope at the end of the third quarter (55-62). With this Treviso, however, there is no story: under the guidance of Imbrò, the visiting team does not miss a beat, even reaching +16 and conquering a historic milestone.
Lavrio Mouratos and Geromichalos 18, Sanders 13, Aminu 10
Treviso Imbrò 19, Dimsa and Russell 18, Akele 13, Jones 12
January 18, 2022 (change January 18, 2022 | 21:41)
