Perugia – Trentino 2-3 (23-25, 25-19, 23-25, 30-28, 12-15) Great show at PalaBarton for the first leg of the all-Italian Champions League semifinal between Perugia and Trento. Race of the highest technical level. Exceptional was the performance offered by Angelo Lorenzetti’s sextet, which won in four sets, sometimes offering a spectacular volleyball. Initially the coach Nikola Grbic has lined up Giannelli in the direction, Rychlicki opposite, Mengozzi and Solè in the middle, Leon and Anderson spikers and Colaci free. On the other hand, Trento presented itself with Sbertoli as director, Pinali opposite, Lisinac and Podrascanin in the middle, Michieletto and Kaziyski spikers, with Zenger free. The first set is all to be experienced, with Perugia for a long time ahead but unable to detach Trento, which slowly built its own comeback until passing ahead at 18-19. After the parity of the Umbrians there was the extension of Trento on 19-22. But after the parity reached with a double ace by Rychlicki (22-22) there was the host advantage over 23-24 with an invasion of Sir, to go to close (23-25) with a block by Podrascanin on Anderson.

From the second set

–

Different script in the second fraction, with Sir who stretched with greater incisiveness and then on Plotnytskyi’s series of bars went to 21-15 and then it was a block from Solè to give the final point (25-19) for the partial 1-1. Third set still very hard fought, with Trento who tried to take off at the start (3-6), but then there was a prolonged balance, going from 6-6 to 10-10 and then from 15-15 to 19-19. Still on Plotnytskyi’s series of jokes and with a superlative Rychlicki (9 points and 82% in attack in the set) there was the extension of Perugia (21-19), but Trento’s reaction was vehement and with jokes Podrascanin was overtaken (22-23) as a guest and then the fraction closed (23-25) with a peremptory wall by Michieletto on Leon. In the fourth set there was still the initial draw for Trento (2-5), but Perugia reached parity at 10-10 with a vertical attack from Leon, who then packed three consecutive aces at over 120 km / h for overtaking. New parity on 14-14 and then again on 18-18. On 20-22 the new reaction of Perugia until 23-22. Then the series of emotions for the incandescent ending and the conclusion that saw Leon (12 points in the fraction) absolute protagonist with a diagonal attack and an ace (30-28), giving Perugia the tie-break. Still initial balance (5-5) in this fifth fraction and then the change of field with Trentino Itas ahead on 6-8. Then the Lorenzetti-band moved to 8-12 and the match ended with Plotnytskyi’s erring. Return match Thursday 7 April at 20.20 in Trento.