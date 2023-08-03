













Champions Road arrived to celebrate the Rocket League world championship









You see, with the champions road Rocket League The competitive Rocket League that we see in the Rocket League Championship Series is celebrated and has a series of challenges and rewards, a World Championship themed pack and two game modes that will be for a limited time.

Source: Psyonix

What comes in this very special event?

New challenges: Players can complete Event Challenges to unlock various RLCS-themed rewards, including the World Championship Trophy, Pro-Tek Rims, and the Shmeedian (Octane) decal. Golden trophies are also available as rewards, which will unlock items from the Velocity, Triumph, and Vindicator series.

New RLCS World Championship Themed Items: The Rocket League World Championship 2023 Pack is now available in the Item Shop for 1,500 Credits. The pack includes the RLCS (Universal) Crystal Decal, Power-up and Rims, plus NF Player’s “PANDEMONIUM” anthem, which is the official song of the 2023 World Championship.

Two Limited Time Modes: 2v2 Heatseeker will be available from August 2-9 and Boomer Ball will be active from August 9-16.

Discounts in the Esports store: During the Champions Road event, players will be able to purchase Stickers for 200 Esports Tokens, Player Banners for 50 Esports Tokens, and Goal Explosions for 300 Esports Tokens in the Shop.

We also recommend: Rocket League celebrates its eighth anniversary with a special event

Until when will the Rocket League Champions Road event be available?

The Champions Road event will be available before the Rocket League World Championship, which will take place in two phases: the Wildcard Phase, from August 3 to 6, and the Main Event, from August 8 to 13.

The World Championship can be seen on the Twitch channel, YouTube and TikTok of the Psyonix game.

Excited for this event? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)